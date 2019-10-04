We’ve been saying it for over forty years—‘The Place To Be’ the second weekend of October each year is downtown Wise. When golden leaves crunch underfoot, pumpkins adorn porch steps, and our mountains don their annual carnival attire, the Wise County Courthouse Square and surrounding area will be bustling with more than 125 craft and food vendors, a slew of contests and events that’s sure to please most anyone, and a community out in force to catch up, come together, and be welcomed home.

The 41st Annual Wise County Famous Fall fling will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13 in historic Wise, Virginia. Our theme “Welcome Home” rings near and far as we call home anyone and everyone who has ever found a home here in the region.

125 + craft vendors, regional artists

Whether you’re looking to get a jump start on Christmas shopping, add a new piece of local art to the home, or simply take in the scent of a lovingly handmade candle or bar of soap, this year’s craft vendor line-up is jam-packed with regional talent from our local craftsmen and women.

Fair Acres Alpaca Farm returns this year, bringing with them some of the softest and most comfortable—not to mention cutest—socks to ever grace your feet and floorboards. We’ve got everything from award-winning regional wines to hand-forged signs and blades, and jewelry for every taste and style. Leatherwork and custom vinyl, and woodwork hewn into all things imaginable. Hand-selected clothing, both vintage and modern, will be available for perusal and purchase. Up on the Courthouse Lawn, there will be a large tent with some of eastern Kentucky’s finest artisans and craftsmen and women from the Epicentre Art Group.

While you do your browsing and shopping, the kids are free to play and explore the Kids Korner, featuring free fire truck rides, magic shows at 1 PM and 3 PM on Sunday, an obstacle course, face painting, a train, gem stone mining, a gyro ride, and more!

Stone Mountain Adventures will host a Ghost Walk during the Fall Fling this year. Come ready to hear the creepy history of downtown Wise. Meet in the lobby of the Historic Wise Inn and then proceed to tour the most haunted spots in downtown Wise. Full details on the Wise Fall Fling Facebook page!

Bring your furry friend along to the Wise County Famous Fall Fling to compete in our annual Pet Contest! ALL pets are welcome! Registration begins at 1 PM Saturday, October 12, and the show starts at 2 p.m. on the lawn at Christ Lutheran Church. More information at wisefallfling.com.

The annual Wise Fall Fling, sponsored by the Wise Business Association, not only showcases our local and regional craftsmen and women, but also brings together the business community, schools, clubs, civic organizations, and churches of Wise. The Fall Fling creates a sense of community and pride that is invaluable to the Town of Wise and to Wise County as a whole. Our last few years have been some the most successful we’ve seen in our 41 year history, and we welcome everyone out to help us make this year our biggest and best yet.

The 41st Annual Wise County Famous Fall Fling kicks off on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.. On Sunday October 13, we’ll come together from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether it’s crafts, contests, or concerts, we’ve got a little something most anybody would enjoy. And in case one jam-packed weekend isn’t enough, we’ve got plenty of Pre-Fall Fling events and contests for you too! Our annual Senior Citizens Day at Big Glades will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. The Community-Wide Yard Sale will be on Friday, October 11 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.. Also on the Friday before the ‘Fling, First Bank and Trust will provide a free Soup Bean Luncheon with live music and giveaways as a part of their annual Customer Appreciation Day. And we’ve barely scratched the surface! For more information and to view a complete list of events and contests, please visit wisefallfling.com.

We’ll see you at the ‘Fling!