Vonda Robison “Front Street Cruise-in” will be continuing her local mission of bringing great cars together for a great cause with Wise County Christian Schools’ 2nd annual car show fundraiser July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Located past Wise County plaza in Zion Family Ministries parking lot.

Come see the cars, enjoy good food, and have a great time together. All food purchases and drawing donations will help the WCCS mission.

Please call Vonda Robinson at 276/219-5925 or Mr. Mullins at 276/328-3297 if you have questions regarding the event.