Vonda Robison “Front Street Cruise-in” will be continuing her local mission of bringing great cars together for a great cause with Wise County Christian Schools’ 2nd annual car show fundraiser July 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Located past Wise County plaza in Zion Family Ministries parking lot.

Come see the cars, enjoy good food, and have a great time together. All food purchases and drawing donations will help the WCCS mission.

Please call Vonda Robinson at 276/219-5925 or Mr. Mullins at 276/328-3297 if you have questions regarding the event.

1st place trophy classes include:30’s & 40’s, 50’s & 60’s. 70’s – 80, 81-up. Truck, Rat Rod, Chevy, Ford, Dodge, Jeep.

• Best of Show, paint, interior, etc.

• Donation Ticket Exchange. Get a ticket for every dollar donated to be used for all gift drawings.

• Free spectator entry

• Hot dogs, chili buns, picnic in a poke, chips, drinks, etc.

• Fun and games for the kids

Car entry package $20 donation will include owner meal ticket and free drawing entries.