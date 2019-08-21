What’s in your water?

Did you know that private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated?

It is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test water quality, maintain the water system and address any problems.

Affordable, confidential water testing and education will be offered through the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Wise County. Pick up your kits at an introductory meeting on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in Wise, and plan to drop off your samples on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Participation is voluntary and confidential.

Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness at a cost of $20.

Results and water system care and maintenance information will be shared at an information meeting in late September. All information is kept strictly confidential and results are reported only to the homeowner.

Please contact Phil Meeks at 276/328-6194 or pmeeks@vt.edu to register.

For more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, as well as many resources relevant to private water systems, please visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.