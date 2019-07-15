VIRGINIA MAE REED

Virginia Mae Reed, 88, of Oberlin, Ohio, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at EMH University Hospital. Born on April 20, 1931 in Wise VA, she was the daughter of the late McKinley and Maggie (nee Skeen) Hubbard. Virginia lived most of her adult life in the Wellington and Oberlin areas.

Virginia was an active member of the Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, tending her flowers, canning, and cooking for her family. Most of all she cherished time with her family and children.

Survivors include her children Gary, Roger and Jennie, Patsy, Frieda, Linda, Lois, Edward, and Andy; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters Betty and Joyce. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Roscoe Simon Reed.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 12 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main St, Wellington, Ohio. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.

Norton-Eastman Funeral Home in Wellington, Ohio is serving the family of Virginia Reed.