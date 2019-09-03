A Wise resident was killed early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash on Coeburn Mountain Road, or Route 646.

According to Virginia State Police, Hunter B. Culbertson, 20, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred at 12:26 a.m., less than a mile east of Pole Bridge Road, Route 644. A 2008 Ducati SBK 1098 was traveling on Route 646 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then struck a tree.

Speed is being investigated as a possible cause, state police stated Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.