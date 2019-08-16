A ceremony of appreciation for veterans will take place Saturday morning in Big Stone Gap.

According to local organizers, Austin O’Neill and his wife travel the United States representing the organization Bugles Across America. They will be at Disabled American Veterans/Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5715 Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

“Their goal is to honor those who served who are still alive today to tell about it,” says organizer Ray Wells. The program lasts 45 minutes to one hour.

All veterans, especially those who served during World War II, are invited to see this program and visit with other veterans they may not have seen in awhile.

Call Joe Rasnick, 523-4511, or Wells, 679-2096, if you have any questions.