VERNON DEWEY ROSE JR.

Vernon Dewey Rose Jr., 50, of Wise, lost his battle to cancer on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. His loving family and friends at his bedside.

Junior was a kind, caring and compassionate soul, always seeing the good in others. He enjoyed shopping, karaoke, camping, fishing, going out to eat and just being with people he loved. Junior was an employee of Kids Central for 27 years where he served as nutritionist. He loved working and caring for the children at the center. Junior loved with everything he had.

Junior was reunited with his parents, Vernon Rose Sr. and Judy Rose Arnold. He was greeted at the gates of Heaven by Jesus Christ and is now free of all pain.

Left behind to cherish many loving memories are his partner in life, Austin Lawson of Wise; stepfather, Vernon Harry Arnold of Wise; brother, Rick Rose of Wise; sisters, Jennifer Woods of Coeburn and Rebecca Rose Fleming of Bristol; nephews, Tyler, Brad, Shane, Taden, Toby and Dae-Dae; special nephews, Mark Rose and Sean Woods; nieces, Stephanie Austin and Miricale Rose; great nephew, Carter; great nieces, Anna and Kinsley and many, many close friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend William Reid officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Lick Fork Cemetery in Clintwood where family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

View our recent obituaries at www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Vernon Dewey Rose Jr.