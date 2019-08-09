VERNARD HUGH KISER

Vernard Hugh Kiser, 84, of Norton, passed from death unto eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center CICU in Kingsport, TN.

Hugh was born August 31, 1934, in Coeburn to the late Rev. Willard Taft Kiser and Lena Maude Kennedy Kiser. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith and a Grand Mason at Suther’s Lodge 259 in Norton. He and his family made their home in Norton. At the age of 20, he began working in the coal mines and later pursued his education at Hiwassee College and East Tennessee State University. He received his degree in radiology working at Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital then later taught students in the field of radiology. He also worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Norton Community Hospital.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nina Coleman Hylton Kiser; two sisters, Barbara Ann Kiser and Carol Jean Kiser; two brothers, Kenneth Ray Kiser and Johnny Willard Kiser.

Surviving are his children, Linda Ann Osborne and her husband Ernie, Brenda Joyce Stidham, Sandra Carol Kiser, Ronald Hugh Kiser and his wife Mary, all of Norton, Lisa Renee Manners and her husband Darren of Palmyra, VA and Lana Jane Kiser Ussery and her husband Robert of Rogersville, TN.; ten grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randy Sturgill officiating. Masonic services will precede the funeral service. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn where he will be laid to rest beside our mother and his beloved wife. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Saturday to travel in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the CICU staff during his care at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Kiser family.