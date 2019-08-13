Andrea Hicks, of Coeburn, is a firm believer that being creative is good for the mind and the body.

Hicks recently opened The Scripted Gate Sign Co. LLC, a full-service do-it-yourself design workshop and retreat mobile business that assists consumers in turning a pile of wood into something beautiful for the home or office.

The business was recently approved for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

“VCEDA was pleased to assist The Scripted Gate Sign Co. with its plan to grow its business,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “Helping entrepreneurs to grow their new businesses is a primary goal of the Seed Capital Matching Grant Fund.”

“I absolutely love what I do,” Hicks said. “It is so exciting to see people create something and then leave with a smile on their face.”

Hicks noted the seed capital grant had enabled her to purchase a mobile trailer, which allows her to bring supplies to the customer’s location where they receive hands-on, step-by-step instruction in building and designing their own work of art.

The mobile aspect of the new business has been successful, Hicks said, adding she has a waiting list for the rest of the year.

“It’s been the best investment we made,” she said of the mobile trailer purchase. “Sometimes, I can’t believe how big this has gotten. I want to thank VCEDA for believing in me and my business. I could not have approached these opportunities without the seed capital matching grant. It has allowed me to take my business to the next level.”

Supplies and materials are purchased locally as much as possible from Wise Lumber and Culby Supply in Wise, Hicks said.

In addition to taking the business to consumers, she also hosts field trips to her workshop. The purchase of additional tools for the workshop and the road was also a targeted spend for the seed capital grant, she added.

“We brought kids in over the summer to see what it is we do,” Hicks said. “We donated our time and materials to work with them. I’ve already had multiple schools ask me about field trips.”

The business also offers custom-made signs and other home décor items including handmade furniture.

Hicks worked with Tim Blankenbecler, of the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College, in the development of her business plan and application to VCEDA.

The application projects one full-time job within a year and three part-time jobs within three years.

The Scripted Gate is located at 3721 Dungannon Road in Coeburn and may be reached by calling 276/237-2154. The business website at www.scriptedgatesigns.com is currently under development.