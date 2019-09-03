When the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the country celebrated the 50th anniversary of mankind's first step on the moon, Paul Varson and wife Chances were glued to the television, remembering.

Now in their eighties and living outside of Pound on Sunnydale Farm, the two had more than passing interest. Varson is a retired NASA engineer whose service included heading the team that, in most simple terms, refigured the space-to-ground communication for Apollo manned space flight.

As he watched the 50th anniversary events in mid-July, Varson said he was thinking about what Gene Kranz, chief flight director for the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, had said. "You didn't know if anything was going to work. That's the way it was," Varson said. "'If' all the way through."

The historic first steps of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin brought time for recollection and reflection one recent sunny afternoon as the Varsons sat on their back porch under the shade of dense wisteria.

But it was a breathtaking view of the Pacific Ocean from their home in San Diego, Calif., that first came to mind when they were asked the story of Varson's intersection with NASA. One of his last jobs in California was building a satellite, he said. But they were raising their children a long way from family, he said, and they decided he needed to find work back east.

He wound up at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center outside of Washington, D.C., talking to people who ran NASA's mini-track network of smaller satellites. It was 1959 and there were only about nine satellites at the time, he noted.

"It was an interesting time," Mr. Varson observed at one point, with considerable understatement.

Mrs. Varson prodded for more, observing her husband's desire to not sound boastful.

Varson was with NASA from about 1961 to 1973, "from John Glenn's flight to the Skylab program," he recounted.

He twice received NASA's Exceptional Service Medal for his work at its Goddard Space Flight Center, which also named him Engineer of the Year one year. They are part of a larger collection on one wall of their den that pays tribute to NASA, space and aviation and their connection to it.

He retrieved a map of satellite installations around the globe that helps illustrate his role — leading the tracking data acquisition team that would improve space-to-ground communications for manned space flight. His contributions landed him on the cover of Goddard News in 1965.

The manned flight office program, he explained, grew out of the mini-program for small satellites.

The equipment in place for NASA's Mercury program also was used for Gemini but it didn't have the technology capability for Apollo, Varson recalls. "My part of it was augmenting the existing manned flight network for new equipment for the Apollo program," he explained.

It turned into a pretty elaborate network, he said, and with a sizeable budget — $50 million in 1965 dollars.

The manned flight program started at Langley, Varson recalled. But a newly created space task force that included a subgroup to determine where the program ultimately would be stationed was being headed up by then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson.

"Amazingly, they chose Texas," Varson, a long-time Republican, observed dryly.

While he met a lot of astronauts, he didn't actually work alongside any but Roger Chaffee, Varson said, who was at the table for a monthly meeting. Chaffee would be among the three astronauts who perished in the 1967 fire during an Apollo 1 command module static test sitting on the launch pad.

Some 400,000 people worked on the Apollo program, he noted, some spread in small groups across the country working on different facets of the program.

They had a lot of people saying they shouldn't be spending that money on the moon, he recalled, "but should use it to solve our problems on earth."

A lot of things developed as a result of activity of the Apollo program, he noted, quickly citing Teflon as an example as well as pushing computer advances.

Varson hails from Jenkins, Ky., the son of an electrical engineer and grandson of Hungarian immigrants. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1951, the cadet joined the service. He was assigned to research and development and sent to Florida, to Cape Canaveral.

At the time, most launches were taking place out in White Sands, N.M., with only one or two at the cape, he said. There were no government buildings, he recalled, only sandbag abutments that looked out over a plain sand pad from which they launched.

"When I got there, I remember my decal was 324," he remembered. "I was the 324th officer assigned to there since they started." He worked in pad support, getting ready for pilotless airplanes that they would launch.

They spent a year on the cape and neither recall the Sunshine State as much fun, getting covered with mosquitos and staying for awhile in a hotel with brackish water and no air conditioning.

Chances recalls her attitude: "I said, 'point me to Virginia and I'll start walking.'"

Then the Air Force sent him to school in Dayton, Ohio, for a year and a half to get his master's degree in electrical engineering. He agreed to stay three more years in service after graduation, time spent in Ohio and then back to Florida, where he was assigned to develop sophisticated tracking systems to collect more accurate data.

While working on a National Aeronautical Review paper for presentation in Stockholm, Sweden, Varson would cross paths with a man working on the west coast for a space program on the guidance system for missiles. He and Chances would land in California for about five years before returning east.

As he ponders a take-away from the anniversary attention, Varson said what people need to remember is the commitment to the program, "where we had a goal in mind and people were committed to it."

He recalled the challenge of President John F. Kennedy, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."

Putting a man on the moon was a huge endeavor, requiring a diverse system of some 400,000 employees. They all had a goal to do their part the very best they could, he said.

"We need something to keep that sort of attitude, particularly in the science programs."

That's one reason why America should go back to the moon, he said. "You need some driving force in technology to keep you ahead of the competition," he said.

Locally, he commends space-connected efforts ongoing in Wise County schools, especially student work with ThinSats.

It gives students experience, he said, but it also gives them goals to work toward, reinforcing the importance of that lesson early in life.

"The seed is being planted," Chances said.