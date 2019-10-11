My years-long intention is to try Arkansas Amsonia, described as being covered with star-shaped blue flowers in spring, and bright, golden-yellow leaves in fall.

Its common name is “blue star” for the sky-blue, loose blossom clusters which dot this perennial in May and June.

This is a low-maintenance plant, easy to grow and mostly trouble-free. Pests ordinarily don’t bother it, and it is reliably drought-resistant.

Amsonia likes full sun or light shade. Give it some space as it will grow to about three feet tall and just as wide. If sited in shade, branches will tend to stretch toward light, so prune it to a foot tall after it flowers and it will remain compact and attractive.

If this plant pleases you and you want more, or if a neighbor wants to try it, Amsonia is easy to divide. Separate clumps in either spring or fall and replant divisions at least two feet apart.

Another plant not commonly seen, but suited to our area, is Fothergilla, treasured for both spectacular, fragrant spring flowers and exceptional color in fall.

A shrub in the witch-hazel family, it is native to southeastern United States woodlands and swamps. Another name rarely used is witch-alder.

Fothergilla’s small, oval leaves will turn to yellow, orange, red or even purple as weather cools in autumn. Before leaves drop, all will deepen to dark burgundy.

Fothergilla is slow-growing but will reach six feet in height, or taller. A dwarf hybrid grows three or four feet tall and will spread even wider if it is allowed to sucker.

Before leaves emerge in spring, creamy-white, bottle-brush-like clusters of flowers start to attract bees and other pollinators seeking early sustenance. Flowers have a sweet, honey-like fragrance and display for two to three weeks.

Use Fothergilla as a foundation plant, add it to a mixed perennial border, or let it naturalize in a woodland garden since it can compete fairly well with tree roots.

Fothergilla likes full sun or light shade, but color will be better in full sun. Its spring flowers display more dramatically when it is set against an evergreen background such as in a mixed shrub border. Deer and rabbits tend to avoid it.

Even in winter this shrub offers some interest because of the intriguing, zig-zag branching of its twigs.

Sharon Daniels is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer.