The Coalfield Progress does not publish information that could identify the victim of a sex crime.

Two area men face charges of sexual crimes against family members.

Among those indicted Sept. 18 by a Wise County grand jury were:

• A Duffield man, 43: One count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a person younger than 18, each punishable by up to five years.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, the alleged victim is an 8-year-old boy and the man is his great-uncle.

• A Norton man, 64: Four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while being a grandparent or step-grandparent, each punishable by up to 10 years; four counts of taking indecent liberties with a person less than 18 years old while in a custodial relationship, each punishable by up to five years.

According to Slemp, the alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl and the man is her step-grandfather.

• Carnell D. McElroy, a Red Onion State Prison inmate: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possession of a weapon by an inmate, punishable by up to five years.

• Calvin B. Munford, 42, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of malicious wounding, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possession of a weapon by an inmate, punishable by up to five years.

• Keith Dwane McDuffie, 32, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of assaulting and battering a corrections officer, punishable by up to five years; one count of injuring a police dog, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of drugs by a prisoner, punishable by up to five years.

Slemp said the three prison inmates are the subjects of direct indictments, and his office is not able to provide more details at this time.