Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8652 in Coeburn, town police Chief Scott Brooks and fire Chief Cliff Hawkins stand on the bridge over U.S. 58A in memory of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANTHONY WILLIS
The group displays the colors on the bridge. The annual tribute is known as ‘Flags Over 58.’