TRAVIS WILLIAM ADKINS

Travis William Adkins, 44, of Coeburn, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Gloria Adkins and maternal grandparents, Kermit and Oma Hamilton.

He was a graduate of Coeburn High School and a former employee of Verizon as a Directory Assistant and of the Christian faith.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle Adkins; his children, Tyler William Adkins of St. Clair, MO., Michael Hall Adkins of Big Stone Gap, Savannah Nichole Canter Adkins of St. Clair, Sarah Elizabeth Hall Adkins of Big Stone Gap and Gloria Marie Adkins of St. Clair; his parents, Teddy and Charlotte Adkins of Coeburn; a grandson, Blaine William Adkins of St. Clair; three brothers, Ben (Janell) Adkins of Louisville, KY.; Dalton Adkins and Dustin Adkins both of Coeburn; several aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces and cousins.

The family received friends Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Coeburn. Celebration of Life followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Sister Charlotte Adkins and Rev. Curtis Bond officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at the Edwards Cemetery Sandy Ridge. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. At Travis’ request no flowers. Please make donations to the charity of one’s choice.

Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, in charge of arrangements.