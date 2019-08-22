TRAVIS NEIL WEBB

Travis Neil (Skittles) Webb. 25, of Pound, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Vansant, from injuries sustained in an accident at work.

Travis was born on December 20, 1993 in Dalton. GA. He was in the first graduating class of Eastside High School. Travis had several years of experience in the gas well industry and was currently an employee of Reliance Well Services, LLC. He loved fast cars, especially Subarus, loved music, loved fracking and loved playing video games. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Travis was preceded in death by his aunt/best friend Jennifer Hall; his maternal grandparents, Arley and Brenda Hall; and his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Palmer Webb.

Survivors include his mother Renita “Nita” (Hall) Hampton and husband Chad of Castlewood; two sons Cole Webb of Wise and Connor Webb of St. Paul; special friend, Bryona Ward of St. Paul; a sister, Haley Grey Hampton of Castlewood; his aunts, Regina (Sissy/Mommy) Cook and husband Richard of Millstone, KY and Christina Hall and husband Robert of Whitesburg, KY; step-grandparents, Robert and Marsha Banner of Castlewood; several cousins; special friends Henry Bentley II of Jenkins, KY, Roman and Latasia (Tay) Counts of Duffield, Brian Burrell of Colorado, Kenneth Slone of Virgie, KY, Travis Hamilton of Coeburn and Jeremy Howard of McRoberts, KY; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Celebration of Life services were conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound, where Kenny Stiles, Keith Stiles, Roman Counts, Opie Hall, Bennie Hicks and Patrick Hall served as pallbearers.

