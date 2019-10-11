It is time once again for Toys for Tots to begin kickoff for the year 2019.

Pre-registration for Wise County will be held at the Wise County Department of Social Services in Wise on the following dates:

Monday, Oct. 21 - 4 -6 pm

Monday, Oct. 28 - 10 am – 1 pm

Monday, Nov. 12 - 4 - 6 pm

Monday, Nov. 25 – 10 am - 1 pm

Monday, Dec. 3 – 10 am – 2 pm

Parent/Legal guardian must have: photo ID and proof of residency in the service area, also must have, birth certificate and social security card for each child to be registered for the program.

Anyone who DOES NOT pre-register, will be served on a first come, first serve basis on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Pennington Gap town hall. (528 Industrial Drive Pennington Gap). The non-registered line will begin forming at 10 a.m. You must have all paperwork on that day.

For any questions, you may call 765/220-1285 or 276/275-0003.

If unable to answer your call, please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.