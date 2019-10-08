Halloween and fall crafts will be featured in the next Trash Treasures workshop set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. in the Norton Community Center.

The cost for the workshop is $5 per person and includes all supplies.

Wine bottles are just one of the typical discarded materials featured at these workshops, but this time wine glasses will be used instead. Many discarded wine glasses were donated for the workshops and some will be transformed into cute bats for Halloween decor.

Another craft will use discarded shirts to make fluffy no-sew fabric pumpkins, which can be used as decorations from now through Thanksgiving.

To participate in the workshop, contact Shelly Knox at the Norton Parks and Recreation Department at 679-0754.

The Trash Treasures workshop series is coordinated by Knox and Carol Doss of Upper Tennessee River Roundtable and Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful to emphasize the importance of reusing materials rather than tossing them into the trash. Prior support from Tennessee Valley Authority was used to purchase scissors, glue guns, wire cutters and other tools. The workshop fees pay for supplies such as paint and decorations.