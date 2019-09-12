THOMAS EUGENE EDWARDS

Thomas Eugene (Tom) Edwards, 94, of Coeburn, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

Tom was a retired employee of Clinchfield Coal Co., member of UMWA Local 1098 and Coeburn Masonic Lodge #97 A.F. & A.M. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the WW II.

He was the son of the late Willard E. Edwards and Cecile Reed Edwards, also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tompkins Edwards.

Survivors include a daughter, Donna Sue Edwards, Coeburn, two grandsons, Mark Lawson and Matthew Lawson and wife Tammie; three great granddaughters, Millie, Ruby D. and Kaci; a sister, Delores Bolling; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Sept.11, at Coeburn United Methodist Church where a Masonic service was held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ben Harding officiating. Burial was in the Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Coeburn on Thursday, Sept. 12. Coeburn V.F.W. furnished graveside services. Grandsons and church family served as pallbearers.

In lieu for flowers donations may be made to Coeburn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 638, Coeburn, VA 24230 or charity of choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn.