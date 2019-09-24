Several people faces charges involving alleged crimes of theft and related offenses following Wise County grand jury indictments.

Those indicted Sept. 18 include:

• David Joseph Freeman, 41, and Laura Caroline Freeman, 33, 4416 Laney Dr., Coeburn: Two counts each of grand larceny, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison; two counts each of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, each punishable by up to 20 years; one count each of credit card theft, punishable by up to 20 years; one count each of conspiracy to commit credit card theft, punishable by up to 20 years; one count each of credit card fraud, punishable by up to five years; one count each of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, punishable by up to five years.

• Jacob Bo Barker, 27, 7041 Fincastle Rd., Wise: One count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 20 years.

• Kenneth Ray Hollinger, 59, 608 East Sixth St., Big Stone Gap: One count of credit card theft, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of credit card fraud, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Kayla Harvey, 27, 14414 Marshalls Retreat Rd., St. Paul: One count of felony shoplifting and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 20 years.

• Verina McCoy, 32, 802 Laurel Ave., Coeburn: One count of felony shoplifting and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 20 years.

• Billy Page III, 38, and Heather Page, 34, 111 Litchfield St. NW, #G154, Coeburn: One count each of felony shoplifting and one count each of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 20 years.

• Clifton Daniel Vance, 41, 10733 Maple Grove Rd., Wise: One count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Teena Coffey, 60, 274 Virginia Ave. NE, Norton: One count of grand larceny, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Thomas Rolfton Stoer, 26, 16536 Riverside Dr., St. Paul: One count of grand larceny, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Amber Rose Laforce, 35, 1124 Dante Rd., St. Paul: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Rachael K. Phillips, 40, 6428 Dewey Rd., Pound: One count of petit larceny, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Heather Nicole Stanley, 36, 112 Dale St., Wise: One count of failing to return a bailed vehicle and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 20 years; one count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years; one count of destruction of property, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of driving on a suspended license, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Tamera Kaye Bledsoe, 21, 2057 Quail Rd., East Stone Gap: One count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to five years; one count of destruction of property, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of driving on a suspended license, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Morgan Faith Steinwandel, 21, 10733 Maple Grove, Wise: One count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to five years; one count of destruction of property, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of driving on a suspended license, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The charges against Stanley, Bledsoe and Steinwandel all involve actions affecting Shawnee Car Care/U-Haul on June 7, according to the indictments.

Wise County Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp confirmed Monday that the cases are related. Stanley is alleged to have failed to return a leased U-Haul truck, he said. Because these cases are pending, Slemp said, he cannot provide more information at this time.