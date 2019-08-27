featured Taking RTE 23 to great live music 3 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Sunny skies greeted a crowd of music fans Saturday at the annual RTE 23 Music Festival. The annual event at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise featured The Fritz, 49 Winchester and The Golden Age. TIM COX PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Rte 23 Music Festival University Of Virginia's College At Wise Uva-wise The Fritz 49 Winchester The Golden Age Popular Stories Blackjewel coal shipments are halted CHARLES NICHOLS JR. Pound approves creative grant partnership Man faces prison for child porn Mountain View to lose emergency room Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasts Colts fans for booing Andrew Luck over retirement Study: Thousands of donated kidneys discarded yearly Oklahoma AG: Johnson & Johnson used 'diabolical' methods Packers swing tackle Alex Light makes big strides in second training camp DRUG MAKING GIANT LOSES HISTORIC OPIOID COURT BATTLE (930pmET)