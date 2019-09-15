WISE — County supervisors passed a resolution Sept. 5 honoring county Treasurer Delores Smith for recently receiving the Commonwealth Award from the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia.

The resolution notes that Smith, who has served as treasurer since 2008, is a certified public accountant and certified as a master governmental treasurer.

It states that Smith served as the state treasurers’ association president in 2014. She won its treasurer of the year award in 2010 and received its President’s Award in 2013.