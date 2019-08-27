U.S. District Judge James Jones Friday denied a temporary injunction request by Jim Adams to keep Norton School Board from continuing his suspension as teacher and high school head football coach until the conclusion of an investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against him.

First sued July 30 by Adams in state court, the school board had sought removal of the case to federal court, where it also filed a declaration from the city school's superintendent that reveals new details of the Adams ordeal.

Superintendent Gina Wohlford's declaration, filed Aug. 21, opens by noting that Adams "has had a tumultuous employment relationship with the School Board since at least 2016, marked with complaints, investigations, and discipline."

It concludes with an affirmation that her decision and recommendation on Adams' suspension "was based solely on my concerns for the safety and welfare of the students that Mr. Adams has been contracted to teach, Mr. Adams' past history of attempting to manipulate witnesses to interfere in an active child abuse investigation, and concerns of retaliation for students, teachers, and staff that participate in the active investigation."

Wohlford's declaration outlines a by-now publicly familiar timeline of events with the embattled coach since former students aired sexual harassment allegations at a June school board meeting, which "opened a wellspring of complaints." Adams has denied any wrongdoing.

Wohlford also describes:

• A 2016 principal's investigation into wide-ranging complaints against Adams — from sexual harassment to bullying of teachers, staff and students;

• A 2017 Adams investigation conducted subsequent to an anonymous complaint filed with the Virginia Department of Education but hampered by a lack of details to investigate; and

• How investigation of a 2018 stapler-throwing incident led to new complaints of inappropriate behavior by Adams that had not been investigated in 2016, as well as the revelation that Adams had reached out to influence a student scheduled to be interviewed in the stapler case.

MULTIPLE INVESTIGATIONS

In 2016, according to Wohlford's declaration, Adams' principal investigated complaints that the coach "bullied teachers, staff, and students at John I. Burton High School. His principal concluded that Mr. Adams engaged in activity that placed both students and staff in fear of harm to their emotional well being, created a hostile work and educational environment, spread rumors about staff with the intent to harm, and engaged in sexual bullying/harassment.

"The principal's investigation resulted in documented incidents of threatening staff; threatening "to beat [the] face [of a student] in," for using obscene language in class; implying undue influence with the School Board and an ability to compromise other employees' employment with the School Board for acting contrary to his wishes; making comments of a sexual nature to a female coach, athletes, and students; making sexual references and innuendoes about female students, including calling them "hotties," "hot chick[s]," "sexy," and "beautiful," making references to their bodies, asking them to twirl around in their dresses, and staring and leering at their legs and behinds; telling students they are worthless; and calling students derogatory and obscene names, among other instances of misconduct.

"Mr. Adams received multiple informal and formal counseling sessions for his behavior and was placed on a performance improvement plan by the principal."

Aaron Williams, the former Burton head basketball coach, was principal at the time but was not identified by name in Wohlford's declaration. A school board with a different majority from today would ultimately change policy to ban administrators from also holding head coaching positions, a decision that would lead to Williams' departure. He chose coaching over continuing as principal, was reassigned as a math teacher at the elementary school and would resign at the close of 2017-18 school year. A new majority school board — elected after controversy over the policy and support for Williams — would reverse the policy, but that came after his departure.

In June 2017, Wohlford said she received notice from VDOE's superintendent of public instruction that the department's professional practices specialist had received "an anonymous complaint that Adams had 'engaged in and continues to engage in inappropriate behavior with female students' as young as 13 years old." The division was required to conduct an investigation, Wohlford said, but because the complainant was anonymous and "provided few specific details from which to launch an investigation, our investigation was hampered, and we were unable to confirm or substantiate any inappropriate comments or behavior since the corrective action was taken during the 2016-2017 school year."

In April 2018, Wohlford said she suspended Adams with pay during a Child Protective Services investigation into an incident in which Adams threw a stapler at a student. It was captured on video and posted to the internet months after it happened, according to the superintendent's declaration. While Adams did throw a stapler at a student, she said, both he and the student "reported it to be a joke, and the Child Protective Services investigation concluded that the complaint of child abuse was unfounded."

But the high school principal learned subsequently that Adams "had texted a student to be interviewed and stated, 'lay low on me, Williams [the principal] is trying to get me,' to which the student replied, 'Of course, coach, I got you,'" Wohlford says in the declaration. "Mr. Adams responded with a fist bump emoji and a smiley face." Both admitted to the text exchange, "which was an attempt by Mr. Adams to interfere with the child abuse investigation."

Adams was disciplined with a written reprimand, Wohlford relates, because he "used his position of authority and influence over the student to interfere with the investigation."

After Child Protective Services completed the stapler-throwing investigation, it received a complaint on April l7, 2018 that Adams "makes students twirl around in their dresses in class, looks up their skirts, and makes sexually inappropriate comments," the superintendent's declaration says. The subsequent Department of Social Services investigation included interviews with at least four students, she said, and only two of them had been identified as complainants or witnesses to the misconduct identified in 2016.

The Norton Police Department was also called to investigate. Although the Department of Social Services recognized that "Mr. Adams' actions towards female students was inappropriate," because the department could not "prove that Mr. Adams received any sexual arousal, stimulation, or gratification from his actions," the social worker determined the complaint of sexual abuse to be unfounded.

Wohlford's declaration then outlines what happened starting in May 2019, when the division's leadership team decided against recommending Adams as head Burton football coach for the coming school year. She supported the decision, informed Adams on June 5, and recommended the same to the board.

But in a meeting June 10, the board decided to renew his contract "over my recommendation," Wohlford's declaration says, noting that the meeting included comments from two former students who spoke against Adams' contract renewal and made allegations of harassment and misconduct against him.

Their comments "opened a wellspring of complaints," Wohlford said in her declaration, including one formal complaint to school administration from a former student, at least one from a parent, reports of complaints to Family Crisis Support Services and to both Norton Police Department and Virginia State Police.

Because of the multitude of complaints, Wohlford said, the school board retained Timothy Longo, a former police chief and a third-party neutral investigator, to conduct an investigation and to report his findings and recommendations to the board.

Adams was advised of the nature of the investigation and complaints by letter on June 24 and placed on administrative suspension with pay. Wohlford's declaration also lists notices made to Adams regarding the terms of his suspension, policies of the board and a hearing before the board.

During that hearing, Wohlford said she reported to the school board and to Adams that it would be in the best interests of all parties if Adams remained suspended with pay and relieved of assigned duties pending the final outcome of the investigation. The board approved her recommendation.

As of the date of her declaration, Aug. 21, the investigation is ongoing, she said. "To the best of my knowledge, Chief Longo continues to conduct investigative interviews. Thus far, the investigator reports he has interviewed 27 people, including students, parents, current and former staff members, and Mr. Adams. Administration has not participated in those interviews, and the investigator has not yet shared his findings with me."