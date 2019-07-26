POUND — Young Anna Buchanan grew up in Shockey Hollow, daughter of Homer "Buck" and Dollie Buchanan, but left home in 1957, the year of the great flood, to find her future.

She would land in northern Kentucky and wind up marrying an executive with Stewart Iron Works, which created all of the benches and site amenities for New York City’s Central Park, the light fixtures in Congress, the fencing and gates surrounding the Panama Canal, and the jail cells for such notorious prisons as Alcatraz, Sing-Sing and Leavenworth. Their gates hang at the White House and their fences stand at DisneyWorld.

Now 83 and with an allowance for charitable donations, Anna Buchanan Milburn is giving back to her home town, inspired by the giving of others.

Still a subscriber to The Coalfield Progress, Milburn read a recent story about the fence Bill Gilliam and Finley Jackson built to obscure street-level view of the landslide at the center of town. She penned a letter to Gilliam, asking how she might help.

Well, Gilliam told her, they were working with the Historical Society of The Pound to repair the foot bridge behind the organization's new headquarters downtown and also wanted to build another fence next door to isolate the cavernous hole left when a building there had to be torn down a couple of years ago.

Done. Milburn donated $10,000 to the effort and then turned around and contributed another chunk of change to fund paving of the historical society's parking lot, now a gathering spot for a new Roadside Market begun just this season. Little Henry's Paving was set to begin work Thursday.

The new fence is finished, thanks to the efforts of Shag Cantrell and his crew, who also put a new roof on the historical society's building.

The Farley Bolling Memorial Foot Bridge, named after the blind businessman for whom it was originally built and refurbished in honor of Milburn's parents, is complete. Gilliam and Jackson took the lead on that work, as well as installing a window in the historical society office that overlooks the bridge and the Pound River below.

The overgrown bank of the river behind the historical society got a good clearing by the youth ministry of Mt. Rachel's Church in Dalton, Ga., the same group that had been in town a year ago and helped wash windows at the old bank in preparation for some Gilliam handiwork there.

Gilliam said he told the kids this year that their work last year helped set in motion a wave of improvements. "One little good deed has caused all this to happen," he told them.

As they worked that day, Linden Baker drove by, rolled down his window to express encouragement and offered to help if it was needed. Gilliam would accept it a year later when he needed wood to build the fence at the intersection.

This year, as the young people slaved on the riverbank in oppressive heat, Gilliam related what happened next — they heard the music of the ice cream truck rolling through town. Cantrell's overheated roofing crew flagged down the truck, waved the youth group over and treated all to ice cream.

"It was a sign from God," Gilliam said. "Just a beautiful thing."

Good things happen one step at a time, but require that first step, say Gilliam and Margaret Sturgill, a Pound historical society member who's had an influential hand in recent actions.

Sturgill recalls last year when the historical society decided it wanted a physical presence downtown.

"Before Christmas I had called every number listed for sale or rent in the town. I had almost given up," she said, when Jeff Benedict, vice president of Management Properties in Johnson City, Tenn., "called me on Christmas Eve and gave me the good news! That made my Christmas."

The company donated the old Orbit station property to the historical society, handing over the keys and deed in March.

The location is right about where Farley Bolling had operated The Patio restaurant and a cab stand back in the day. Blinded when struck in the face by a thorny branch, Bolling lived on North River Road, beyond what was then Christopher Gist High School. He would have to navigate his way around the river, down to Main Street and back into downtown. It is said the railroad built the foot bridge for him, from near the front of his house to his businesses across the river, although details of the origins of the bridge continue to emerge.

The historical society views the space now as not only its home but a hub for activity, something to benefit the town and its people, Sturgill relates.

That's already happening on Tuesday mornings at the Roadside Market. That began with one step, she said, when blueberry season arrived at the Hubbard Farm out on South Fork. She invited the Hubbards over to sell some blueberries and then put out the word welcoming others to join in. They came, the Hubbards with blueberries and others with some beans, potatoes, onions and cabbage.

Sturgill brought her home-pickled garlic, freshly harvested from her garden and packed in apple cider vinegar. The first six customers also got sets of garlic to plant their own patch. Proceeds went to the historical society, of course.

Her pickled garlic caught the attention of renowned chef Sean Brock, a native of Pound, who wanted to buy everything she had. She shipped what was left to Brock in Nashville.

They sell out early at the new market, Sturgill notes, and people linger, enjoying the company downtown and swapping stories of the people and history of the Pound.

The tiny town struggles and faces extreme economic challenges, but both Gilliam and Sturgill say perseverance and community action pays off, with recent improvements as proof that success can lead to success.

Sitting in the historical society's new space, Sturgill recalls a shift in her own attitude. She had been one of those who complained about the condition of the town until she sized up her own contribution. She stopped complaining and started hitting the roadsides to pick up trash.

The connection to Milburn and her subsequent charitable contributions, Gilliam said, is "truly a miracle." Who would have thought a little article about a little fence would have led to such events, he said, adding "it's all about caring.

"Hopefully it will be a snowball and it will just keep on rolling," Gilliam said.