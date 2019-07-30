Seventeen Southwest Virginia middle school students spent part of their summer break getting an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system last week.

Wise County/Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp launched the Junior Commonwealth’s Attorney summer mentorship program this year. From July 22-26, students spent mornings at the county courthouse learning from prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, elected officials, law enforcement officers, probation officers and educators.

“It has been a wonderful week!” Slemp said in a press release. “Our team has had a blast getting to know these amazing future leaders this week.”

He continued: “Our courthouse is a very busy place and we have a lot going on every day that impacts the lives of citizens. This program provided area youth unique perspectives on local government and the court system.”

The group of rising sixth, seventh and eighth graders received classroom instruction, heard from guest speakers, observed court proceedings, received behind-the-scenes tours of the courthouse and Wise County Justice Center, met elected public officials from across the region, and learned about the importance and availability of higher educational opportunities at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College.

The program was free to participating students. Donations from local businesses made the program possible and provided meals to the students.