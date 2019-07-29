STEVIE JOE MEADE

Stevie Joe Meade, 61, of Lebanon, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born August 14, 1957 in Norton, VA, he was the son of the late Vester and Edna Hill Meade. Stevie was in the mining business with Trexes Coal Business.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Jessee Meade; his special friends: Bill Buchanan, Chad Lampkins, Coy Fogarty and many others.

Funeral services for Stevie Joe Meade will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 in the Combs Funeral Service chapel with the Rev. James Nunley and Chad Lampkins officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com.

Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon is serving the Meade family.