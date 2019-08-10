St. Paul Tomorrow took home a $5,000 prize after winning the second annual Main Street Idea Pitch Competition.

The announcement was made during the Virginia Main Street conference in Lynchburg July 22-24, where awards were given in eight merit areas celebrating excellence in downtown revitalization efforts.

Kathy Stewart, who heads St. Paul's Main Street Program, accepted the award for the pitch, which focused on a planned mural trail in the town.

The Virginia Main Street program, managed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, provides assistance and training to help communities increase the economic vitality of their downtown commercial districts.

“Our Main Street communities continue to build vibrant and thriving downtowns for all to live, work and do business. Whether it be revitalizing a downtown, fostering a new small business or developing new programs and events to bring the community together, our Main Streets are improving the quality of life in Virginia’s communities and driving the economy forward,” DHCD Director Erik Johnston said in an Aug. 7 announcement.

“In 2018 alone, the Main Street communities generated more than $172 million in private investment, a 60 percent increase from the year before, and created a net gain of 902 jobs. We celebrate the success and hard work of all Virginia Main Street communities.”

Currently, the Virginia Main Street program has 26 designated communities and more than 90 commercial district affiliates.

Downtown Wytheville took the 2019 Best Downtown Public Improvement Project for its streetscape project.

Other award recipients were:

• Best Adaptive Reuse Project: Guncotton Coffee and Gallery in the city of Hopewell.

• Best Historic Rehabilitation Project: Academy of Music Theatre in the city of Lynchburg.

• Outstanding Business: Southern Frills in the town of South Boston.

• Outstanding Fundraising Effort: Fredericksburg VA Main Street Inc. for a Downtown Affair.

• Best Downtown Business Promotion: Downtown Blackstone Inc. for Holiday Open House.

• Best Innovation Award: River City Association and the city of Danville for White Mill 3D Prospect Video.

• Volunteer of the Year: Bill Gatewood with Ashland Main Street Association.

The Virginia program uses the National Main Street model to help communities revitalize their downtowns by focusing on their unique heritage and attributes. The program helps communities implement a comprehensive revitalization strategy that creates economic growth and pride in downtowns.

For more information about the Virginia Main Street program, visit www.dhcd.virginia.gov.