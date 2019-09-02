Special Needs Fall Ball is Sept. 14

Wallens Ridge State Prison will host Winter Wonderland Special Needs Fall Ball on Sept. 14 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Coeburn Middle School. Red carpet events will be from 5-6 p.m. Special needs individuals will receive royal treatment beginning with a red carpet introduction, escorted by local law enforcement, correctional staff and EMS. Fingernail painting and tiaras for the ladies and boutonnieres and shoe shines for the gentlemen. Refreshments, dancing with the DJ, face painting, photographs, game stations with prizes and a beautiful horse and carriage rides. Everyone welcome!
For more information contact Velisa Stallard, 276/524-3670, Kim Meade, 524-3680, Emily Collins 524-3679 or visit our Facebook page: Speical Needs Fall Ball.