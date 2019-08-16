The Slemp Foundation is reminding students — and their parents — that the deadline for its scholarship application is fast approaching.

The firm deadline is Oct. 15. All applications must be postmarked by that date. Applications must be sent through traditional mail. No emailed applications will be accepted.

Applications may be downloaded from the foundation’s website at https://slempfoundation-org.mcallenphp.net/ or from the guidance counselor at your local high school in Wise County, Lee County or Norton.