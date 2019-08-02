Colorful iris blooms are mostly finished for this year, except for re-bloomers, but in the next few weeks some need minimal tending to ensure future vigorous flowering, and dividing and replanting time will soon follow.

Iris is named for the Greek word for a rainbow, easy to understand considering the extensive range of flower colors. They have several classifications but the ones we readily recognize are bearded, Siberian and Japanese. With planning, iris bloom can span several weeks. My crested iris first bloomed April 16 and other types followed through the next five weeks.

Irises grow from either a rhizome or a bulb. Rhizomes are a few inches long and sit at or above soil level. Bulbs are round or pear-shaped, the size of your thumb tip, and are planted two to five inches below ground.

Many of us have never purchased iris as they are so prolific, and friends and family readily share divisions.

Three years ago I rescued six rhizomes of the old-fashioned type, often called “flags,” which you may remember in your grandmother’s border. They seem to spread faster than newer varieties, because I split them between two sites and now count 21 plants in one, 26 in the other. When I divided my mother’s tall yellow bearded iris and set a few in a different place, they spread but not as prolifically as the old-fashioned purple ones.

My dwarf crested iris came in a four-inch pot and they now cover an area about six feet square, even after I have shared several.

Late color is satisfying after many summer perennials fade, so add re-blooming iris for more flowers. They come in colors of deep purple, purplish-blue mixed with pale lavender, white, pure lavender, or yellow.

If your landscape is shaded or if you have a wet spot, particular iris species will work there. Japanese roof iris, grown on thatched rooftops in Asia for hundreds of years, will live in the edge of a shade garden with ajuga and woodland phlox (no rooftop required), and other beautiful types thrive at the margin of a bog.

Don’t plant bearded iris as you would other perennials. Set them so the tiny roots are underground but most of the rhizome is aboveground, as it must have sunlight to thrive and flower. They need well-drained soil and six to eight hours of sunlight. Be cautious with watering as the soil needs to dry out before more water is added. Don’t mulch bearded iris; it can cause rhizome rot.

After flowering ends, iris blades simply form a green backdrop, but you can mix iris in a border with perennial grasses and other flowers, such as salvias, alliums and asters which come into their own later. The best time to plant iris is generally late summer to early fall.

Iris are easy plants to grow, and need very little maintenance.

Siberians: Remove spent bloomstalks for aesthetics and to prevent reseeding. Cut back foliage only when it has browned and withered in late fall, to a couple of inches above ground level. Siberian clumps can grow undisturbed for several years but should be divided when vigor declines and the blooms get smaller.

Bearded: Strappy leaves have begun now to brown and be floppy, so cut them six or eight inches from ground level. This type needs dividing every three to five years. They are easy to lift with a garden fork, and unless you are creating a new bed, neighbors will probably accept your extras.

Sharon Daniels is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer.