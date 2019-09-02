SHIRLEY MULLINS

Shirley Elizabeth Mullins, 68, of Wie, entered peacefully into eternity Thursday August 29, 2019 at her residence. Her loving family was at her side.

Shirley was a Christian of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley was a homemaker. She enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee (letting a few pots over flow). As well as watching old TV shows, detective and murder mysteries were her favorites.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Lois (Ramey) Shepard; a brother, Archie Shephard Jr.

Survivors include her loving husband Franklin Mullins of Wise; her son, Franklin Mullins Jr. of Wise; daughters, Greta Lambert of Mt. Jackson, VA and Darlene Mullins of Wise; seven grandchildren; sisters, Dixie Blevins of Amissville and Shelby Moore of Fort Royal; a brother, James Shepard of Nashville, TN; several nieces, nephews and cousin and a host of friends and loved ones to mourn her passing and cherish her memory.

Memorial services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Burns Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of services.

View our recent obituaries at www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Shirley Elizabeth Mullins.