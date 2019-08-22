SHIRLEY ANN ROBERTS

Shirley Ann Stallard Roberts, 83, of Norton, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Norton Community Hospital.

She was a former teacher’s aide at Norton Elementary School and retired from the Office of Surface Mining. Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church in Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy R. Roberts; father, Robert Stallard; her mother and stepfather, June Pate Jackson and Shelby Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Roberts Carico of Norton; granddaughter, Shelby Carico of Staunton; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers including Community Home Care and May Smith.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Colley officiating. Graveside committal services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 102, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Roberts family.