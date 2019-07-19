Eight people have been indicted on charges involving alleged theft and other crimes.

A Wise County grand jury indicted the following people July 15:

• Corey B. Lawson, 30, 12102 Retford Rd., Coeburn: One count of grand larceny and one count of grand larceny of a firearm, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison; one count of conspiracy to commit larceny, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of breaking and entering a vehicle, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable by up to five years; one count of larceny, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years; six counts of destroying property and one count of tampering with a vehicle, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Mickey Shane Bond, 37, 1034 Boggs Hill Rd., Wise: One count of grand larceny, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possessing burglary tools, punishable by up to 10 years; two counts of destruction of property, each punishable by up to five years; one count of damaging telephone wires, punishable by up to six months in jail.

• Jeremy Williams Hubbard, 37, 6925 Dotson Creek Rd., Wise: One count of felony shoplifting, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of conspiracy to shoplift, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of larceny, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years; one count of driving on a revoked license, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Amanda Dawn Austin, 34, 1796 Roaring Fork, Dante: One count of felony shoplifting, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of conspiracy to shoplift, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Lakota Lynn Brickey, 19, 1796 Roaring Fork, Dante: One count of conspiracy to shoplift, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Susan Wagner, 32, 103 Peaceful St., Clintwood: One count of breaking and entering, punishable by up to 20 years; three counts of prescription fraud, each punishable by up to five years; two counts of petit larceny, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Melissa Magdeline Davis, 36, 624 Riverview Dr., Apt. 2, Appalachia: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Ricky Wayne Short, 39, 110 Addington Ave. SW, Lot 110B, Wise: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years.