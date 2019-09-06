This September, Wise County Public Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month. We want to remind parents, caregivers, and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

The library offers free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.

Before entering school, children may participate in Baby Sprouts and Little Pines designed to build pre-literacy skills and mindsets with songs, rhymes, crafts, and stories.

After school, children may be a part of Trailblazers which includes book talks, games, activities, and crafts.

During the month of September, a pajama story time will be presented on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-7. Children 8 years and younger are invited to wear their pajamas and bring a bedtime buddy for stories, songs, and fun.

The library programs serve students and adults of all ages and interests.

Teens and tweens are invited to be a part of activities on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Adults may join the “Wise Beyond Book Club” and “The Clueless Mystery Book Club” for lively discussions of selected books.

Quilters use the library on Mondays and an author visit is planned for October.

Please contact the Wise Library at 276/328-8061 for more information on programs and how to sign your family members up for a library card.