Mountain Empire Older Citizens is looking for unemployed adults 55 years of age and older who are interested in entering or reentering the workforce.

Eligible participants must have a family income of no more than 125 percent of the federal poverty level. Enrollment priority is given to veterans and qualified spouses, then to individuals who are over 65, have a disability, have low literacy skills or limited English proficiency, reside in a rural area, are homeless or at risk of homelessness, have low employment prospects, or have failed to find employment after using services through the American Job Center system.

The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) enhances job opportunities for unemployed older Americans and promotes them as a solution for businesses seeking trained, qualified and reliable employees. Funded by the Department of Labor and administered by the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services, this program is designed to foster economic self-sufficiency by moving able participants into unsubsidized employment in the public and private sector. This program not only benefits the participants and their employers but the communities they work in as well.

SCSEP participants gain work experience in a variety of community service activities at non-profit and public facilities, including schools, hospitals, day-care centers and senior centers.

Participants work an average of 20 hours a week and are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage. This training serves as a bridge to unsubsidized employment opportunities for participants.

For more information or to apply for the Senior Community Service Employment Program, please contact Mountain Empire Older Citizens by calling 276/523-4202 or toll free 1-800/252-6362.