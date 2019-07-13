Many older persons without a cooling system find themselves in emergency situations during hot summer months.

Mountain Empire Older Citizens Inc. may be able to help you or a loved one through the Senior Cool Care program, which operates from now through Sept. 30. MEOC has a limited number of fans and air conditioners to distribute to older persons with cooling needs who meet the eligibility criteria.

To qualify, a person must be 60 or older, live in Lee, Scott or Wise counties or Norton, have an adjusted gross income of at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level ($1,562 for a household of one; $2,115 for a household of two) and need additional cooling in their home. All incomes of persons in the household must be counted.

This program is sponsored by Dominion Energy Virginia and administered by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

If you have additional cooling needs and are interested in applying for a fan or air conditioner, please call MEOC at 276/523-4202 or 800/252-6362.