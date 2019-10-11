WISE — County schools are being offered an opportunity to participate in a solar-enhanced energy performance program being offered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

DMME has some grant funding to make energy performance upgrades and right now is at the stage of selecting a company to perform the energy efficiency assessments, Superintendent Greg Mullins told Wise County School Board at its Oct. 7 meeting.

The work would come at no cost to the division, Mullins said, and doesn't commit them to action. Once complete, he said, then the division would "want to look at it and see if it's something we can afford to do."

Wise County has participated in similar endeavors before but the biggest difference in this and others, he told the board, is this proposal contains a solar element to it.

District 3 member Donnese Kern observed that the division should already have plenty of information to share because similar assessments were done roughly six years ago.

They were told then, Kern said, that the roofs of buildings could not hold the weight of solar panels. She said she didn't want the public to get the impression the division had not already thought about the potential of solar energy.

Another sticking point then, Mullins told the board, was a state-level change in the original proposed financing package that made participation less attractive. That change happened as they got closer to launching the program, he said, and that "slowed the train down a lot."