At its meeting Oct. 7, Wise County School Board approved recommendations for new hires, transfers and retirement, along with coaching assignments.
The personnel changes approved for the 2019-20 school year were as follows:
NEW HIRES
• Talena C. Epling, Central High School nurse, replacing Robyn Meade.
• Taylor B. Perry, Union High School special education aide, replacing Janie Rogers.
• William T. Hamilton, UHS custodian, replacing Violet Mabe.
• Kaitlin M. Bond, Coeburn Primary School pre-kindergarten aide, replacing Janet McCowan.
TRANSFERS
• Violet Mabe, from UHS custodian to UHS head custodian, replacing Lee Estridge.
RETIREMENT
• Forrest Young, from maintenance department, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
NEW COACHING ASSIGNMENTS
• Allison Shortt, CHS head softball coach.
• Tyler McFarland, UHS assistant boys basketball (6 percent).
• Wes Slagle, UHS assistant boys basketball (paid by other).