WISE — School divisions across Region 7 are being asked to consider joining a class action suit against Juul, the maker of electronic vaping devices.

Superintendent Greg Mullins told Wise County School Board Monday that he'd turned over to the division's attorney information he had received at the last meeting of Region 7 superintendents. A variety of firms, which had represented a number of counties in opioid litigation, he said, made a presentation to superintendents.

They will claim that Juul has deployed a sophisticated program that targets school-age children, Mullins related.

They were told by the group that school divisions had 60 to 90 days to discuss and make a decision, he said, noting it will be a discussion item at the next regional superintendent's meeting.

"They are gauging interest right now," Mullins said.

District 3 board member Donnese Kern, a retired school nurse, said in her closing comments that she had talked to county principals and, yes, "vaping is becoming a problem in our schools."

Students are vaping on school buses and leaving behind little vaping devices, Kern said, adding she was glad for cameras on buses.

"Students don't understand the severe dangers they are facing with these," Kern said of vaping.

They think it is cool and neat, with all sorts of flavors that don't taste like tobacco, she said. A lot of what is carcinogenic is in the different flavorings, she added.

They were billed as a safe alternative to cigarettes and are turning out to be far worse, Kern continued.

In updates she still receives from the Virginia Department of Health, one report on vaping-connected lung injuries predicted they would turn into deaths, Kern said.

Virginia has 33 cases of lung injury confirmed as vaping-related. Most victims are ages 18 to 38 and 76 percent are male, she noted.

There has been one reported death.