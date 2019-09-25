NORTON — The city School Board made several personnel decisions Sept. 16 following a closed meeting to discuss personnel matters.

The following appointments were approved:

•Cynthia Baumgardner was appointed as a substitute at Norton Elementary and Middle School as needed.

•Amanda Brinkley was appointed as substitute cafeteria staff at NEMS and John I. Burton High School as needed.

•Chris Crabtree was appointed as varsity wrestling coach at Burton with a 7 percent contract.

• Heather Davis was appointed as substitute cafeteria staff at both schools as needed.

•Christina Fleming was appointed as a substitute at NEMS as needed.

•Teresa Mutter was appointed as business teacher at Burton with a 200-day contract.

•Sue Wells was appointed as substitute bookkeeper at NEMS as needed.

•Travis Fannon was appointed as speech/self contained paraprofessional at NEMS with a 180-day contract.

• Eddie Allen was appointed as a substitute at NEMS as needed.

Two student interns were also approved. Their names were not released.