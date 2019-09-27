NORTON — Putting students in charge is one aim of a new innovation team at Burton High School.

Two members of the five-person group briefed Norton School Board on its work at the board's Sept. 16 meeting.

“We want things to be student directed. We want things to be authentic and hands-on,” Diane Dale told the board. “No longer to sit with a textbook, we want them to be involved in the classroom and actually leading the classroom and allowing teachers to be facilitators and stepping back in those roles.”

Michael Brooke said one of the biggest projects the team wants to undertake is the courtyard at Burton. Brooke said they want to turn it into an outdoor classroom with an amphitheater and an area where students can eat.

“Another thing we want to do is implement more cross-curricular projects, because as you know, life doesn’t exist in a vacuum and school shouldn’t either,” he said.

Brooke also told the board they want to take on more authentic learning as well, “more than just filling in a bubble on a scan-tron on a test.”

He said he wants students to internalize their learning so it is something they can use later on as their careers progress.

Dale explained that members of the team are receiving training and are bringing the training back to the school and the other teachers.

She also explained the idea they had for the courtyard.

“The students are excited,” said Dale. “We are basically wanting them to turn that into their space. What’s going to be their ideas? How do they perceive this being something that can be useful in the classroom, for different events that we have at our school and so forth?”

“We are trying to get the students to realize that when learning truly takes place you are applying it to your life,” said Dale.

Burton is one of just 26 schools across the state selected to participate in the Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network. The goals of the Innovation Network are to “promote deeper learning at all grade levels and to align instruction and assessment across the state.”

Educators from 31 school divisions gathered this past March to share ideas on how to accelerate innovation in public schools, making up the first cohort of the Innovation Network.