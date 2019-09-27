Moisture-starved plants are wilting this month and gardens no longer look fresh, but we can look forward to another year and decide on sturdy, drought-resistant plants for dependable color.

The sages (salvias) are pretty tough, simple to grow, and can be the stars in a fall garden. Some bloom summer to frost or even wait for shorter daylight hours to initially show their colors.

At one time, Scarlet Sage seemed to be a staple in summer gardens. Flowers fall out of favor and may re-appear later and I was pleased to find six-packs of Scarlet Sage plants six or seven years ago. They provided a long-blooming, delightful memory for my mother, set in a raised bed where she could enjoy them.

Many of the sages let other popular flowers take the stage in early summer, but come late summer and up to frost, they often provide the eye-catching garden color.

There is plenty to like about salvias. They are low-maintenance and long-blooming, pollinators—especially hummingbirds—love the nectar in these tubular flowers, and they work well in either a strip garden or a mixed container. They come in a variety of colors: red, purple, orange, light pink and blue.

A classic is ‘May Night’ whose flowers put indigo-violet color in a garden. It blooms from June until cool September nights end the show. ‘May Night’ stands up to heat, humidity and drought, and combines well with salmon, pink, red and pale yellow flowers in a mixed garden.

Pineapple Sage’s red flowers are striking against light green leaves, and have a fruity scent and taste. Just as you do with various scented mint leaves, you can use Pineapple Sage leaves in a cool drink or in a fruit salad.

One of Zane Gray’s western novels was Riders of the Purple Sage. One salvia is a shrub called Purple Sage, very drought-tolerant and a good ground cover choice for a steep bank. It grows three or four feet tall and even wider, with pink summer flowers. Unfortunately, it is not perennial here, so it is treated as an annual as are most salvias.

All varieties of Common Sage (Salvia officinalis) are used in seasoning. If you make dressing to accompany Thanksgiving turkey, you can snip and dry its pungent leaves to enhance your dressing.

If you happen on or search out any of the salvias next spring or early summer, don’t wait to buy them thinking you will plant some later for fall flowers. Nurseries typically stock them only in spring and summer.

Most sages are not cold-hardy here but you can root cuttings to keep in a cool place until next spring. Select non-flowering stems, cut three-inch pieces just below a leaf node and remove all bottom leaves. Dip the end in rooting hormone and insert in moist potting soil. Keep them moist and in indirect light, and check them for roots in a couple of weeks.

Sharon Daniels is a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer.