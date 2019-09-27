Pro-Art is proud to announce the performance of the drama “Sally McCoy,” on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm at the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap. The play will be performed by professional actors from The Appalachian Center for the Arts and is being directed by Michael McNulty. Mr. McNulty is the Chair of the Department of the Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

In the midst of the first gruesomely violent event of the legendary Hatfield and McCoy feud, one woman does what she must to save her family. “Sally McCoy” tells a harrowing and deeply personal story, while taking a hard look at one woman’s role in the formation of a defining moment in American history. Playwright Lane Stanley writes of the storied Appalachian feud from the vantage of a mother trying to save her children from the classic struggle between the individual and the greater good, honor and duty, justice and the law. A play about tribalism, perseverance, power, grief, and courage.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 55 and older, and all students are free. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for this event and may be purchased in advance at proartva.org; single-show tickets for “Sally McCoy” are available for purchase at the door.