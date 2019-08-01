Virginia’s annual state sales tax holiday starts Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.
The holiday runs through Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m., according to a press release.
The annual sales tax holiday aims to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season.
Specific school-related products that are eligible include:
• Qualified school supplies: $20 or less per item.
• Qualified clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item.
You can find a detailed list of qualifying items and more information at www.tax.virginia.gov.