Three months after their last paychecks bounced, more than 1,000 Blackjewel LLC coal miners continue to wait for compensation.

But the proposed sale of Blackjewel mines in Wyoming includes a provision to get all employees paid the amounts they are owed.

Wednesday, attorneys for Blackjewel proposed the deal in a West Virginia federal bankruptcy court where the company and affiliated firms filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on July 1.

According to court filings, Eagle Specialty Materials LLC proposes to buy Blackjewel’s Wyoming surface mines. As part of the agreement, more than $3.44 million will be paid to former employees at Blackjewel’s Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia mines. Also, nearly $794,000 will be paid to former Wyoming employees. Those amounts represent payroll due for unpaid work.

However, this provision and other provisions of the deal depend on closing the sale no later than Oct. 7.

When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1, as many as 1,100 employees in four states were discovering that their most recent paychecks were bouncing. Direct-deposit pay was pulled back out of employees’ bank accounts.

A few weeks later, Blackjewel miners in Harlan County, Ky. began blocking railroad tracks to keep a trainload of coal from leaving a company mine near Cumberland.

Their 24/7 protest finally ended Sept. 27. According to published reports, many miners stopped coming to the tracks because they had to take other jobs to support their families.

Meanwhile, the federal Department of Labor has been locked in a battle of court filings aimed at preventing the movement of mined coal off several company sites, including Pigeon Creek, Raven and Honaker in Virginia.

In a Sept. 23 court filing, the labor department noted that more than $2.75 million in unpaid wages is owed to Virginia employees and nearly $1.34 million is owed to Kentucky employees.

At least 876 Virginia and Kentucky employees are owed pay for work performed between June 10 and July 1, the department asserts.

The dispute over stockpiled coal centers on Blackjewel’s assertion that it needs the revenue from selling the coal to help pay the unpaid workers, and the company’s claim that extended exposure to the elements is reducing the coal’s value.

The labor department claims Blackjewel has failed to prove the coal is degrading in quality. Also, the labor department argues that Blackjewel’s chief customer, Blackjewel Marketing and Sales, is under the coal company’s de facto control.

Blackjewel owns 30 percent of the marketing and sales company. Hoops was one of only four or five Blackjewel Marketing and Sales board members, Labor noted. Blackjewel Marketing and Sales pays 75 percent of the price for coal up front and pays the remaining 25 percent after it has sold the coal to a third party.

Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represents several Blackjewel employees in Kentucky, has been involved in negotiations to get the miners paid.

The extended bankruptcy proceedings are “effectively preventing other coal companies from starting operations and hopefully hiring our miners,” Pillersdorf wrote Monday on his Facebook page.