RUTH ROBERSON SKEENS SMITH

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Ruth Roberson Skeens Smith, returned home to be with the Lord. She is out of pain and with the angels now as she herself was an angel.

Ruth was born in Wise, VA and was a former employee of Virginia Employment Commission. The youngest of six children, she was the daughter of James Roland and Allie McPeak Roberson; also preceded in death by her husbands, Charles P. Skeens and Otis Smith; four brothers, Pug Roberson, Oscar Roberson, Ralph Roberson, and Jerry Roberson; and her beloved “Sissy”, Myrtle Lee Maphis.

Ruth will fondly be remembered as a classy lady who always had a kind word for everyone she met. She had a sense of generosity that was unmatched. No matter how little she had, she was always willing to give. In addition, she had a natural insight to the goodness in people, while always maintaining her style and grace.

She is survived by her two children; her son, Charles P. “Robby” Skeens of Norton; her daughter, Ginger Skeens Spears and husband Gary of Wise; her granddaughter, Maggie Marie Skiscim and husband Michael; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Skiscim of Gray, TN; special caregiver, Ava Rendy Hale; three special nieces, Jeannie Brewer of Kingsport, TN; Janet Meade of Houston, TX; Jean Akers of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ruth Smith will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.