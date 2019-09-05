RUTH MARIE MEADE

Ruth Marie Meade, 97, of Raleigh, N.C., went to be in the loving arms of Jesus, Friday August 30, 2019 from her home.

She was in the arms of her loving daughter.

Ruth was a Christian of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She took great pride in caring for her family. Ruth enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning. She won a blue ribbon at the VA/KY District Fair for her tomatoes. She also loved animals and children. She loved traveling, often driving cross country to California. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Ruth lived in El Cajon, CA for 22 years before moving to Pound in August 1972. They then moved to Knoxville, TN for several years before returning to Pound. She spent the last nine years living in Raleigh with her daughter.

Ruth was the daughter of the late Willard Francis and Lillie Victoria Bolling Hubbard, and was born in Pound on October 21, 1921 on her mother’s birthday.

In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband James Hurcell Meade who passed away December 12, 2000; grandson Matthew Blake Salyer; sisters, June Ellis, Hattie Mullins, Anita Marshall, Ruby Ambroe, Illa Faye Hubbard and Shirley Hubbard; and brothers Howard Hubbard, James Francis Hubbard Sr., Victor Hubbard and Eddie Mullins.

Survivors include her daughter Cindy Salyer and husband Ron of Raleigh; a son, Duane Meade of Powell Valley; special nephew Robert (Bob)Ambroe-Lompoc, CA; grandchildren Jeffrey Goode and wife Kirstie of Kingsport, TN, Jessica Salyer Wilks and husband Jarrett of Thomasville, GA and Shannon Salyer and wife Debbie of Lenior City, TN; great-grandchildren Savannah, Madeline, Logan, Cody, Mason, Corbin and Easton; a sister, Ollie Jane Ellis of Jenkins, KY; a brother, Ralph Hubbard and wife Nancy of Pound; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Ron Salyer and Reverend Randy Carter officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of services. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Ottis and Daphne Meade Family Cemetery in Pound, where family members served as pallbearers.

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Ruth Marie Meade.