Sunset Digital Communications will get nearly $24 million over 10 years to expand rural broadband in Southwest Virginia “at gigabit speed,” according to Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.
The Federal Communications Commission has authorized the funding, he announced in a Thursday press release.
This funding will expand broadband to nearly 7,000 locations, according to the FCC, including: Wise County, 404; Dickenson County, 1,671; Russell County, 2,556; Lee County, 1,018; Buchanan County, 626; Tazewell County, 714; Washington County, nine.