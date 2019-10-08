ROY LAWSON

Roy Lawson, 71 passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence in Coeburn, Virginia.

He was a member of Crab Orchard United Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Elmer Orbin Lawson and Gladys Mae Hicks Lawson; also preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Lawson, four brothers, Elmer Lawson Jr., James Robert Lawson, Carl Eugene Lawson, and Ray Lawson, daughter, Cindy Hamblin.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Marie (Horne) Lawson, Coeburn, two daughters, Terri Polly, Wise, and Tina (Glen) Phillips, Castlewood, two sons, Bobby (Julie) Lawson, Coeburn, and Chad (Quita) Hamblin, Bristol, VA; grandchildren, Hope Lawson, Hailey Polly, Santana & Ricky Powers, Tara Winebarger, Heather Hamilton and Zack Hamblin, great grandchildren, Adalyn, Shilyn, Paisley and Landon, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Roy Lawson will be held on Wednesday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Ken Purcell officiating. Burial will be follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday after 6 p.m.

Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn.