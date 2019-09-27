ROGER D. MCCRAY SR.

Roger D. McCray Sr., 71, of Big Stone Gap, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton, West Virginia.

He was a Christian, currently attending Lerona United Methodist Church in Lerona, WVA, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired coal miner, former bus driver for MEOC, member of Southwest Virginia Bass Anglers Fishing Club and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorenda Collins McCray; parents, Autrey and Hattie Goode McCray and a sister, Gail.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Keaton McCray; three sons, Roger D. McCray Jr. and wife Rachel of Big Stone Gap, Mark S. McCray and wife Lalia of Alabama and Brandon K. McCray and wife Ashley of Appalachia; daughter, Ashley Lynville and husband Scott of Nashville; stepson, Sidney Keaton and wife Stephanie of Union, WVA; stepdaughter, Kimberly Hurst and husband Terry of Princeton, WVA; eight grandchildren, Jacob McCray, Luke McCray, Haven McCray, Lexi McCray, Mia McCray, Zack Ward, Nick Ward and Abby Ward; one step grandson, Taylor L. Keaton; two brothers, Dennis McCray and wife Teresa of Wise and Ricky McCray and wife Marsha of Wise; sister, Debbie Fleenor and husband Carl of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Roger D. McCray Sr. will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise. Burial will follow in the Kilbourne Cemetery in Appalachia. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Saturday. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.